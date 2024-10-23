Syrian diva to join community musicians at Connecting Chords Music Festival

The Connecting Chords Music Festival continues on Thursday, Oct 24 with a unique musical collaboration bringing together three local ensembles that specialize in Middle Eastern music. Kalamazoo College assistant professor Beau Bothwell and Liz Youker, Vice President of Education and Community Engagement at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the long-anticipated concert.

“This is something that we’ve been envisioning and trying to make happen for a really long time now,” says Bothwell. “In Kalamazoo, we’re lucky enough to have three different groups that perform Middle Eastern music.” The groups are the Bahar Ensemble, a six-piece professional ensemble which includes Bothwell and Youker as members; the Bayati Ensemble, a community and student orchestra; and Orchestra Rouh, a children’s orchestra originally founded as an activity for Syrian refugee children, now open to any young person.

Lebana al-Quntar, a world-renowned vocalist, will headline the concert. “She’s incredible,” said Bothwell, who first met her in Damascus. “She was the head of both the opera program and the Eastern Classical Voice program at the Syrian National Conservatory.” Bothwell explains that the audience can expect “a lot of Egyptian and Syrian and Lebanese music.” For Middle Eastern listeners, many will be songs they've known since childhood. The ensembles have been preparing the music for almost a year.

Youker reflects on the growth of Orchestra Rouh, which was founded in 2017. “At the time, it was a special space for our Syrian refugee students to come together,” she said. “It’s been beautiful to see that grow to include students from across Kalamazoo.”

