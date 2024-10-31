Kalamazoo Symphony to unveil a new concerto in a concert that also features Tchaikovsky's 6th

At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 2 in Miller Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will give the world premiere of a new clarinet concerto by composer James Lee III, commissioned for celebrated clarinetist Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic. The concert, led by KSO’s music director Julian Kuerti, also features Mozart’s Symphony K. 320 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, "Pathetique."

"This is an incredibly special event," Kuerti shared, describing the excitement surrounding the premiere. "When I program something like a new commission, I really have no idea what it’s actually going to be when it’s complete. But this time, we had a sense, given our experience performing one of James’s compositions a couple of seasons ago. The orchestra loved it. I loved it. The public loved it. That gave us the idea to ask him to write this new piece."

Lee’s connection to Michigan runs deep. “I was born in St. Joseph, Michigan, and my musical roots are very much tied to the state,” Lee said. He recounted his musical journey, from early studies in Benton Harbor and Berrien Springs to his transformative time at the University of Michigan, where he transitioned from piano performance to composition.

The new clarinet concerto, titled “Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra,” comprises three movements, the first expressing uncertainty and doubt, the last ending with joy and faith. McGill, the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, expressed his enthusiasm: "James’s music is so beautiful, vast, and picturesque. He tells stories with his compositions, and I’m really excited for the Kalamazoo community to hear this piece." McGill noted that expanding the repertoire for clarinetists is vital: "To bring a brand new, world-premiere concerto to Kalamazoo is thrilling."

In addition to Lee’s concerto, the program will feature Mozart’s Symphony No. 32 and Tchaikovsky’s epic Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique.” Kuerti shared insights into the Tchaikovsky work: "It’s a symphony full of passion. The final movement, with its built-in diminuendos, strips everything away until only the soft resonance of the double basses remains."

