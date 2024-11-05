Kalamazoo Choral Arts "Love Is... Vol. 8" adds a layer of gratitude

At 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 10, Kalamazoo Choral Arts will present the eighth edition of its “Love Is” series, titled Love Is, Volume 8: Gratitude, at Stetson Chapel on the Kalamazoo College campus. The performance will feature an exploration of gratitude through a diverse repertoire of choral music with messages of hope, love, and community.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, conductor and KCA director Chris Ludwa explained that gratitude seemed like an appropriate addition for the month of November, and an opportunity to emphasize voices that are often unheard or underrepresented.

The concert will include a movement from Reena Esmail’s “Winter Breviary,” which combines Western choral traditions with Indian classical music. Another highlight of the program is the choir’s performance of “One Day More” from Les Misérables," a gem from folk trio The Wailin' Jennys, and a work by Jaydee Reeves, a rising trans-femme composer who studied at Western Michigan University.

Tickets are available in advance at the Kalamazoo Choral Arts website.

