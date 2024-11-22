© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

University bands share diverse program of music Sunday

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST
WMU Wind Symphony

Western Michigan University's Irving S. Gilmore School of Music will present a diverse program of wind ensemble music this Sunday at 3 p.m. in Miller Auditorium. The concert will feature performances by the University Symphonic Band, directed by Trey Harris, and the University Wind Symphony, led by Scott Boerma.

Boerma and Harris join Cara Lieurance to talk about the composers' works and listen to musical selections, ranging from Percy Grainger’s iconic compositions to contemporary pieces by composers such as Jennifer Higdon and Oscar Navarro. Other highlights include Frank Ticheli’s Angels in the Architecture, a work inspired by the Sydney Opera House, and Ron Nelson's Medieval Suite.

Tickets for the event are available online or at the door, priced at $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors, and $5 for students. Further details can be found on the School of Music’s website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
