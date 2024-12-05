Holiday concert to feature Megan Dooley and Jordan Hamilton with the Kalamazoo Concert Band

The Kalamazoo Concert Band will present its holiday program at 8 pm on Friday, Dec 6 in Miller Auditorium. As usual, WWMT’s Keith Thompson will serve as emcee and Tom Evans will lead the 80-member group in a variety of pieces, from audience carols to surprising selections like Minor Alteration — a cheeky medley that turns major-key carols into minor-key ditties.

Continuing a musical friendship that began three years ago, Megan Dooley will serve as the guest artist, singing special arrangements of "Silver Bells," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and "White Christmas." Another guest artist is Jordan Hamilton, who will add electric cello and voice to "Christmas Time is Here," "What a Wonderful World," and "When You Believe," and he will also join Dooley to perform her original song, "Seven Below." Dooley and Tom Evans join Cara Lieurance to talk about the concert.

Reserving free tickets is recommended. They are available through the Miller Auditorium box office.