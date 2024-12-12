"It's not a year later:" Knee Deep Shag reunites for another show in 2024

The legendary Kalamazoo rock band Knee Deep Shag is set to reunite at Bell's Eccentric Cafe on Friday, December 20th, bringing a blend of classic Knee Deep Shag songs, new original material and covers to the stage. Members Matt Gross, Rob Cookman, Mike Fuerst and Jeff Moehle join Cara Lieurance to talk about the special occasion. "It's not a year later and we're doing it again, so that should tell you something," says bassist Fuerst. Adds Cookman, now based in New York City: "Coming home is part of it for me. It really is. I mean, these guys mean a great deal to me and the community means a great deal."

The band shares their newly released song, "Everyone is Nowhere," a poignant track written by keyboardist Cookman. Vocalist Matt Gross says, "It's a song that I've always felt really personally connected to. And I think for anyone who at times feels the bleakness and insanity of what I think our culture views as normalcy, it could be a meaningful song."

The band also talks to Lieurance about their recent single, "Come Back to Me," written by Knee Deep Shag guitarist Phil Barry that Gross describes as "a beachy vibe, longing for the surf and the sand and the sun."

The show will open with the Grace Theisen band, with Knee Deep Shag taking the stage shortly after 9:00 PM. Tickets are available at the Bell's Beer website.

