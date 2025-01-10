© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

New season of Face Off Theatre begins with Morriseau’s “Sunset Baby”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 10, 2025 at 10:02 AM EST
Season 10 banner of Face Off Theatre
Season 10 banner of Face Off Theatre

Ron Ware was the person director Marissa Harrington most wanted to play the role of Kenyatta, a former Black Panther trying to reconcile with his estranged daughter Nina in Sunset Baby, by Dominique Morrisseau. Ware's acting has taken him to Los Angeles for film and theater opportunities. He is deeply impressed by co-star Mikaela Johnson, a WMU Theatre grad with a wide range of comic and dramatic roles to her credit. Harrington, Ware and Johnson talk with Cara Lieurance about "Sunset, Baby," by one of America's most prominent contemporary playwrights (and Detroit native) Dominique Morrisseau.

Sunset Baby will run at the Kalamazoo College Festival Playhouse for five performances Jan 16-19. For tickets and more information, visit the Face Off Theatre Company website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
