New season of Face Off Theatre begins with Morriseau’s “Sunset Baby”

Ron Ware was the person director Marissa Harrington most wanted to play the role of Kenyatta, a former Black Panther trying to reconcile with his estranged daughter Nina in Sunset Baby, by Dominique Morrisseau. Ware's acting has taken him to Los Angeles for film and theater opportunities. He is deeply impressed by co-star Mikaela Johnson, a WMU Theatre grad with a wide range of comic and dramatic roles to her credit. Harrington, Ware and Johnson talk with Cara Lieurance about "Sunset, Baby," by one of America's most prominent contemporary playwrights (and Detroit native) Dominique Morrisseau.

Sunset Baby will run at the Kalamazoo College Festival Playhouse for five performances Jan 16-19. For tickets and more information, visit the Face Off Theatre Company website.