Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Splice Festival lives at the intersection of live performance and electronics

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 22, 2025 at 10:29 PM EST
A concert photo from the Splice Festival in 2024
Splice Festival
A concert photo from the Splice Festival in 2024

The 6th Splice Festival offers 5 free public concerts over three days, Jan 23-25, at Western Michigan University’s Irving S. Gilmore School of Music. Cara Lieurance talks to festival director Keith Kirchoff about the gathering of composers and performers dedicated to new music that blends today’s powerful and subtle electronic technology with live performance. It’s a field that encourages creative solutions by composers and imaginative listening from audiences. Kirchoff shares three musical examples by composers Ed Martin, Mickie Wadsworth, and Elainie Lillios.

More information on the concerts, workshops and performers is available at the Splice Festival website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
