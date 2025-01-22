Splice Festival lives at the intersection of live performance and electronics

The 6th Splice Festival offers 5 free public concerts over three days, Jan 23-25, at Western Michigan University’s Irving S. Gilmore School of Music. Cara Lieurance talks to festival director Keith Kirchoff about the gathering of composers and performers dedicated to new music that blends today’s powerful and subtle electronic technology with live performance. It’s a field that encourages creative solutions by composers and imaginative listening from audiences. Kirchoff shares three musical examples by composers Ed Martin, Mickie Wadsworth, and Elainie Lillios.

More information on the concerts, workshops and performers is available at the Splice Festival website.

