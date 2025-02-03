Farmers Alley Theatre's "Dial M for Murder" is a classic tale of suspense with new twists

Kat Mumma/Farmers Alley Theatre Jeremy Koch as Tony Wendice in "Dial M for Murder"

Farmers Alley Theatre will present a suspenseful thriller, Dial M for Murder, Feb 6 - 23. Originally a play, and later a movie by Alfred Hitchcock, it focuses on whether a husband will get away with attempting to murder his wife. Fans of the movie will soon realize the updated story has significant changes that could affect the outcome, according to Farmers Alley Theatre managing and artistic director Jeremy Koch, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance. Actor Kate Thomsen, who plays wife Margot Wendice, and veteran director D. Terry Williams also talk about their approach to the characters and staging of the play, which will take place in-the-round. The play is set in the 1950s and prominently features a rotary phone and a radio, both crucial to the plot.

For tickets and more information, visit the Farmers Alley Theatre website.