Great Lakes Brass brings joyful carnival season to chilly Michigan

To play street music for Mardi Gras season in February and March in Michigan takes devotion and sincere appreciation for the traditions of New Orleans. That’s true of Fred Bueltmann and Josh Keller of Great Lakes Brass, who join Cara Lieurance to discuss their upcoming carnival season and the group’s growing success over 5 years.

Sousaphonist Bueltmann started the group, which had its first show on Mardi Gras Day in 2020. "Little did we know that a couple weeks later, we wouldn't be able to be in the same room together for quite some time.” Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Great Lakes Brass has thrived. "I'm just immensely proud of the band and really grateful," Bueltmann says. "We have our seven core members, we've played with dozens of musicians beyond that, probably close to 30, rotating through different gigs."

Josh Keller, the trumpet player and sometimes singer, says Great Lakes Brass is a “band that can go anywhere, play anytime." He says they enjoyed memorable performances at various festivals in 2024, mentioning performances at Earthwork Harvest Gathering, Blissfest, and Buttermilk Jamboree.

The band’s rhythm section features renowned percussionists Carolyn Koebel and Dede Alder. "They're a force, right? Especially when their power is combined," Keller says. Bueltmann adds, "It's just our incredible good fortune to have them in the group and be part of the energy that they are putting forward."

Great Lakes Brass has a packed schedule for the Mardi Gras season. "We've got lots of events coming up starting on February 21st and heading all the way through March 4th, which is Fat Tuesday," Bueltmann says. Performances include appearances at the Winter Beer Festival, events in Manistee and Grand Rapids, a church service in Fennville, and a Saugatuck Second Line on Mardi Gras Day, which serves as a fundraiser for the Red Horse Center for Collaborative Leadership.

A full list of events is available at the Great Lakes Brass website.