Anderson & Roe will join Battle Creek Symphony for season finale

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 10, 2025 at 9:41 PM EDT
The season finale of the Battle Creek Symphony, “Dynamic Duo,” is set for 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 12 at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Featuring the renowned piano duo Anderson & Roe as special guests, the program also gives the orchestra a spotlight in two showpieces by Bernstein and Rimsky-Korsakov. Cara Lieurance and music director Anne Harrigan preview the program together in this interview.

For tickets and more information, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
