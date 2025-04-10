Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Anderson & Roe will join Battle Creek Symphony for season finale
The season finale of the Battle Creek Symphony, “Dynamic Duo,” is set for 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 12 at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Featuring the renowned piano duo Anderson & Roe as special guests, the program also gives the orchestra a spotlight in two showpieces by Bernstein and Rimsky-Korsakov. Cara Lieurance and music director Anne Harrigan preview the program together in this interview.
For tickets and more information, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.