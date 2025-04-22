WMU Jazz gains footholds in community venues

After a quiet recovery from Covid shutdowns, multiple venues are once again hosting regular performances of live jazz in Kalamazoo. Cara Lieurance speaks with Western Michigan University Professor of Jazz Saxophone, Andrew Rathbun, and WMU sophomore and jazz drummer Rohan Marr, about the opportunities for enjoying improv in the city.

One such venue is Apoptosis Brewing Company, located at 3811 S. Westnedge Ave. Rathbun explains how the venue became a jazz hotspot: "It's run by two fantastic WMU grads, Andrew Birr and Dustin Johnson... and they finally opened Apoptosis in January of 2023... Another professor... mentioned to these fellows that it would be a good idea to have some music. So they put us in touch."

Apoptosis now hosts weekly Monday night sessions. "It's every Monday night, and we try and keep it going," Rathbun says. The sessions, which run from 6 to 9 PM, feature student-organized bands followed by an open jam session. "It's a wonderful opportunity for our students, and for us," he adds.

Marr, a jazz drum set major at WMU, describes the balance between school and performance: "Being a jazz music major is a very interesting experience, balancing both the school side of things and the experience that I think is really important as we grow, which is going out and getting gigs and networking and meeting people." He also emphasizes the value of the weekly Apoptosis sessions: The opportunity is something that keeps a lot of the students responsible to continuously get their work done ahead of time so that we can go out and experience the culture that Apoptosis really has become."

Marr is also involved in organizing monthly "Scene Sessions" at The Clover Room, another key Kalamazoo venue. "The Clover Room is the underground heart of Kalamazoo as far as the music scene goes," Marr says. The Scene Sessions at the Clover Room, located at 1501 Fulford Street, take place on Wednesdays. The next one is on May 21st, and features the Joe Miller Quartet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Marr also points out that live music at Dabney & Co is available every weekend, including Latin Jazz nights hosted by WMU student vocalist Jormilit Garcia.

