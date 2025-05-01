© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus to premiere new work, “In This Place (An American Lyric)”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 1, 2025 at 9:44 PM EDT
The Kalamazoo Children's Chorus
Kalamazoo Children's Chorus
The Kalamazoo Children's Chorus

The Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus will perform its spring concert at 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 4 at First Congregational Church. Titled “Bound Together,” it concludes a season focused on music connected to famous stories, poets and authors. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, KCC director Taylor Gudbrandson says she’s excited for a first in her tenure: the world premiere of a new piece of music by Richard Jennings, commissioned by Fred and Darlene Sang.

Jennings, who grew up in Lawrence, MI and now lives in California, tells Lieurance about his long-standing friendship with Fred Sang. "Fred and I started off when we were in our 20s. And we performed a lot together. We were great friends. We'd get together and make music all night." Jennings studied composition at the University of Michigan before moving to the west coast, where he became a successful composer for theater, film, TV and other projects.

Jennings says his talks with Gudbrandson helped him find an inspiring text. “I found this poem. It's stunning," Jennings says, of Amanda Gorman’s “In This Place (An American Lyric).” Gorman gained national attention reciting her inaugural poem at President Biden’s inauguration.

Expressing his appreciation to the Sangs and Gudbrandson, Jennings adds, “I'm really looking forward to meeting the kids, talking to them, hearing their thoughts about this and hearing them sing."

For more information and tickets, visit the Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance