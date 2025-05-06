Album release: "Love & Sorrow," by Out Of Favor Boys

Kalamazoo-based music group Out Of Favor Boys is celebrating the release of their new album, Love and Sorrow, with a special performance at Bell's Eccentric Café at 8 pm on Friday, May 9. The 5-piece band, known for their blues-based sound and original songs, features Tony Sproul on saxophone and vocals and Dan Ouellette on guitar. They join Cara Lieurance to talk about the new release.

Part of what motivates Sproul to write music is connection to community. "I think for us... just being able to musically express things that people can relate to in a song and to be able to record that and then perform that in front of others... makes it more meaningful." The new album, their fifth, comes after their previous release in 2017. "It was time to get back to it," says Ouellette.

"These songs… evolved as we started playing them live," Sproul notes. They captured their finished sound at La Luna Recording and Sound in Kalamazoo and included a number of guest musicians on keys, percussion, horns and vocals. At Friday’s album release show, the additional players will be part of the mix.

Out of Favor Boys approach a live show with a lot of spontaneity, based on their 20-year history of jam sessions and improvised sets. "We rarely work with set lists of any sort," says Sproul, who typically fills the role of front man while Ouelette handles bandleading during a show. "It is an adventure for us 'cause every night... it could be very different than the last time we played it," Ouellette says.

One of the featured songs from the new album is "American Dream," co-written by Ouellette and inspired by Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On.” It recognizes the feelings of isolation and despair in today’s teens. Another song, "Lost for Good," offers a message of hope. "The hook is… nothing's ever lost for good. You know, keep going. Things are gonna be okay," says Ouellette. The song “Good Girls Go to Heaven” started with lyrics written for them by a local lyricist from Rene Meave’s Chili Peppers songwriting circle. It took being in New Orleans to find the right music to go with Clayton Sawyer’s words. And the sentiment in the song “Beg or Borrow” is shared among all band members. “It’s all about being married to a musician. I think all of us are super thankful to our wives,” says Sproul.

The band's diverse musical influences, rooted in blues but also incorporating elements of soul, rock & roll and more contribute to their unique sound. Says Ouelette: “We… go in different directions and then bring it back to each other."

The album will be available on all streaming platforms May 9, and physical copies will be available at their upcoming shows. More information is at Out of Favor Boys website.



