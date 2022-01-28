The KPS mask requirement will remain in effect for the rest of the school year

Kalamazoo Schools will keep their mask mandate for students and staff through the end of the school year. They are one of the few in the region to do so.

Kalamazoo’s infection rate is lower than neighboring districts where mask wearing became optional after the county lifted its requirement last month.

KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri also announced at Thursday night’s board meeting that parents will be informed Friday of the timetable for deciding whether their students will continue learning virtual or return to in-person instruction in the third trimester.

The district will lift its restriction on gatherings of over 100 in February. It was imposed this month because of the spike in student infections. Raichoudhouri says the District will also cut back on the e-mails they issue when students test positive.

“many families were expressing fatigue around constantly getting emails about COVID cases even when their child was not exposed”

The superintendent says KPS will focus on notifying those parents primarily impacted.

