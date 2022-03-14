There's still time to comment on Michigan's climate action plan

Monday is the last day for public comments on the climate action plan put forward by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. It’s EGLE’s roadmap for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, a goal set by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. But some climate activists say the plan as drafted won’t meet that goal.

Kate Madigan heads the nonprofit group the Michigan Climate Action Network. At a MiCAN virtual event Friday, Madigan said the state needs carbon-free electricity by 2035 to meet the larger 2050 goal.

“Now is a really critical time for everyone who cares about climate change to make our voices heard and help strengthen this plan,” she said.

Madigan’s group is also urging a goal of exclusively electric vehicle sales by 2035, and more aggressive decarbonizing goals for buildings, with all-electric heating equipment sales by the same year, “stronger energy efficiency standards for gas,” and more money for weatherization.

Lisa Del Buono is with the nonprofit Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action. She seconded those goals.

“These efforts are a win-win because they not only reduce heat-trapping gases, but they also clean up the air, and those living closest to polluting industries and heavy traffic would benefit the most,” Del Buono said.

