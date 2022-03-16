Lawmakers call for changes to Michigan's auto-insurance laws

Advocates are pushing state lawmakers for changes to the state’s auto insurance law.

The groups met as care providers for people severely injured in car crashes say a 2020 revision to reimbursement policies is running them out of business. Several bills have been introduced to address the problem but have been stalled in the Legislature for months.

Democratic state Representative Yousef Rabhi says he’s tired of the delays.

“Everybody knows and they’re seeing what is happening across the state to their loved ones, to their friends, and even to people they’ve never met before. So the temperature is going up and elected officials are starting to pay attention,” he said.

A spokesperson for House Republican leadership says committee leaders will decide whether any of those bills move forward.

Republican state Representative Phil Green is among the sponsors of the bills. He says he should know more about the future of the effort by the end of the week.

“I’m working with different colleagues, working with leadership and I’m expecting that they will be able to give me a pathway forward and what my next steps are to accomplish passing of the bill,” he said.

Advocates say the current law allows insurance companies to reimburse providers for less than the cost of care. They say that leads to a potential collapse of Michigan’s at-home care industry.

