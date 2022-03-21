© 2022 WMUK
KDPS says a man killed in a gun battle Sunday fired in officers' direction

By John McNeill
Published March 21, 2022
A picture of a compact purple handgun lying on a textured surface
KDPS showed this photo of the purple handgun Nicholas Conklin used in a deadly encounter with KDPS officers Sunday morning.

The man died at the scene.

Kalamazoo Public Safety has named the man shot to death during a gunfight with officers Sunday morning. Nicholas Conklin of Battle Creek was wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Public safety officers tried to arrest Conklin after learning he was staying at an apartment on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo’s Vine Neighborhood, KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley said at a press conference Monday.

Coakley said three officers were trying to arrest Conklin when they heard a shot inside the apartment. Conklin then came out of the apartment and fired in the officers’ direction. The officers fired back, killing Conklin. He was the only person hit in the exchange of shots, Coakley added.

The chief said the Michigan State Police will investigate the shooting.

“Upon its completion it will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney of this county, Jeff Getting, for his review. KDPS’ professional standards division will also conduct the internal review,” Coakley said.

Coakley said the officer who fired the fatal shot is on leave during the internal review.

Coakley said the shooting appears to have been justified.

John McNeill
