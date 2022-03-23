© 2022 WMUK
19th District Senator Bizon sentenced for misdemeanor assault

Published March 23, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
John Bizon in a dark suit and light blue dress suit, against a green background
Then-62nd State House candidate John Bizon at WMUK in 2014.

State Senator John Bizon was sentenced Wednesday for misdemeanor assault and battery. The Gongwer News Service reports the 19th District senator pleaded guilty to the charge last month.

The case arose from an incident in August where a nurse practitioner accused Bizon of touching her inappropriately during a medical appointment.

Bizon will serve a year’s probation. The court also ordered him to pay more than $1100 in fees, stay away from the accuser, and undergo mental health treatment.

