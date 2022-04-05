© 2022 WMUK
U.S. Representative Fred Upton announces his retirement

Published April 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Upton, smiling, sits behind a microphone in a WMUK studio.
Congressman Fred Upton

After 36 years in the U.S. House, West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton has announced his retirement.

Tuesday morning on the House floor, the St. Joseph Republican said he will not seek re-election this year. “Even the best of stories has a last chapter. This is it for me,” Upton said.

Upton was first elected in 1986, but a new district would have pitted him against fellow Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga.

