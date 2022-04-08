Two acquittals and a mistrial in the Whitmer kidnap case

(WDET) A jury has acquitted two men of all charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris were free to go after the verdict was announced.

Two others – Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr – the alleged ringleaders of the plot – will remain in custody. A jury deadlocked on their charges and Judge Robert Jonker declared a mistrial.

Outside the Federal courthouse in Grand Rapids, in video posted by The Detroit News, Prosecutor Andrew Birge said he was disappointed.

“Obviously we're disappointed with the outcome. We thought we had a jury to convict on the evidence we put forward, but we still believe in the jury system,” he said.

Birge added that Fox and Croft will be re-tried.

The defense argued the plot was just “tough talk”.

Members of the group made bombs and cased the Governor’s residence.

