The GRPD names the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya; Whitmer offers thoughts on next steps

(WDET) Governor Gretchen Whitmer commented Monday on the death of Patrick Lyoya, the Congolese man shot to death by a Grand Rapids policeman earlier this month.

Speaking at an event in Pontiac, Whitmer hinted there could be further action if the Kent County Prosecutor declines to charge Officer Christopher Schurr.

“Ultimately we don't prosecute. It is in the hands of the Kent County prosecutor and perhaps other agencies that might seek to do something but it will be out of our hands at that point," Whitmer said.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker – a Republican - has taken campaign money from a police union.

Whitmer says the Michigan State Police should be wrapping up their investigation into the shooting soon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Schurr is on paid leave, stripped of his police powers during the investigation.