How to be happier: 13 ways to improve your mental health

More than one-third of Michiganders reported experiencing symptoms of depression, stress and or anxiety in the previous two weeks, based on a federal Census survey taken in March.

More serious cases of depression and anxiety often require the help of a therapist, perhaps even medication. But just like physical health, individuals can do much on their own to improve their mood. There are numerous strategies backed by research to help people ease stress and depression, and create a happier environment for themselves.

