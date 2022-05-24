Kalamazoo intersections and crosswalks to be made safer

A state grant will help the city make traffic intersections safer for drivers and pedestrians in Kalamazoo.

The city of Kalamazoo announced in a press release on May 24, that it received a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement program that would cover 90% of a $416,526 improvement project. A total of 75 intersections will receive safety improvements.

Audible pedestrian speakers and improved crosswalk markings will be added at dozens of intersections. Audible speakers make crosswalks safer, especially for the visually impaired.

“Audible signals were not as widely used when many of our pedestrian signals were originally installed,” said Kalamazoo Public Works Division Manager Anthony Ladd. “So, we are taking this opportunity to ‘retrofit’ 40 signals that are visual-only right now to improve accessibility and safety for everyone.”

The city will also install backplates on traffic lights to improve visibility at 44 intersections, along with wire tethers to keep the lights aligned on windy days.

Drivers may have already noticed backplate signals at some intersections, like on Kilgore Road at South Westnedge Avenue or on Oakland Drive at Parkview Avenue. The backplates have a controlled-contrast background with a reflective border that improves daytime and nighttime visibility. The city says studies have found that crashes are reduced by 15% when backplates are installed.

Some intersections will get both crosswalk and traffic signal improvements. The city says the installation work, to begin later this month, will have little impact on traffic. Intersection improvements are expected to continue throughout the summer months.