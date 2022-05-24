© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

Kalamazoo intersections and crosswalks to be made safer

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published May 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT
Traffic lights with blackplates have been installed on Kilgore Rd. at S. Westnedge Ave.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Traffic lights with new blackplates have already been installed on Kilgore Road at South Westnedge Avenue. The backplates help improve visibility, reduce traffic accidents ,and will be installed at 44 intersections in Kalamazoo this summer.

Crews will be working this summer to improve safety at 75 Kalamazoo intersections. The majority of the work will be paid for with a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Highway Safety Improvement program.

A state grant will help the city make traffic intersections safer for drivers and pedestrians in Kalamazoo.

The city of Kalamazoo announced in a press release on May 24, that it received a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement program that would cover 90% of a $416,526 improvement project. A total of 75 intersections will receive safety improvements.

Audible pedestrian speakers and improved crosswalk markings will be added at dozens of intersections. Audible speakers make crosswalks safer, especially for the visually impaired.

“Audible signals were not as widely used when many of our pedestrian signals were originally installed,” said Kalamazoo Public Works Division Manager Anthony Ladd. “So, we are taking this opportunity to ‘retrofit’ 40 signals that are visual-only right now to improve accessibility and safety for everyone.”

The city will also install backplates on traffic lights to improve visibility at 44 intersections, along with wire tethers to keep the lights aligned on windy days.

Drivers may have already noticed backplate signals at some intersections, like on Kilgore Road at South Westnedge Avenue or on Oakland Drive at Parkview Avenue. The backplates have a controlled-contrast background with a reflective border that improves daytime and nighttime visibility. The city says studies have found that crashes are reduced by 15% when backplates are installed.

Some intersections will get both crosswalk and traffic signal improvements. The city says the installation work, to begin later this month, will have little impact on traffic. Intersection improvements are expected to continue throughout the summer months.

WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona Larson (Gould-McElhone) was a complaint investigator with the Detroit Consumer Affairs Department when she started producing and co-hosting Consumer Conversation with Esther Shapiro for WXYT-Radio in Detroit while freelancing at The Detroit News and other local newspapers. Leona joined WDIV-TV in Detroit as a special project's producer and later, as an investigative producer. Today, she splits her time as a general assignment reporter at WMUK and a part-time journalism instructor for the School of Communications at Western Michigan University. Leona prefers to use her middle name on air because it's shorter and easier to pronounce.
See stories by Leona Larson