Michigan Supreme Court rules against GOP hopefuls Craig, Markey and Johnson

James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey are off the August primary ballot. The state Supreme Court upheld lower courts that said the candidates failed to gather enough valid petition signatures – much of that due to what appears to be fraud by paid petition circulators. The Michigan Bureau of Elections determined 36 professional circulators forged roughly 68,000 signatures.

There is a criminal investigation underway, but that’s not going to get the candidates on the primary ballot. The court made no ruling in a case filed by Donna Brandenburg, which also leaves her name off the ballot.

The Supreme Court decision leaves only Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Rebandt and Garrett Soldano on the GOP gubernatorial primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.

