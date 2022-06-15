Mental health counseling can be highly effective. But finding the right therapist is key.
This story is part of the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative's Mental Wellness Project
Talk therapy can be a highly effective way to treat mental-health issues, helping people to control or eliminate symptoms or behaviors that undermine a person’s well-being.
Psychotherapy can help people process trauma or loss, teach coping skills to address depression and/or anxiety, address issues such as eating or substance-abuse disorders or obsessive-compulsive disorder, and help heal broken relationships.
But critical to the success of psychotherapy: Finding the right therapist.
Find the story from MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette
This story is part of the Mental Wellness Project, a solutions-oriented journalism initiative covering mental health issues in southwest Michigan, created by the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. For more info visit swmichjournalism.com.