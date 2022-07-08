© 2022 WMUK
WMUK News

Should Kalamazoo County’s first-responders include mental-health clinicians?

WMUK | By Julie Mack
Published July 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
police-homeless.jpg
Courtesy: Joel Bissell
/
MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers clear a homeless encampment in 2021 at the former Franklin Valley Estates Mobile Home Community north of Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

This story is part of the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative's Mental Wellness Project

Law enforcement agencies in Kalamazoo County are working to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the mental health system. That includes training for first responders on how to deal with someone in a mental health crisis.

The long-term goal is to create a countywide system, which would allow mental health clinicians to respond to 911 calls in real time.

This story is part of the Mental Wellness Project, a solutions-oriented journalism initiative covering mental health issues in southwest Michigan, created by the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. For more info visit swmichjournalism.com.

WMUK News
Julie Mack
