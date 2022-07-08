Should Kalamazoo County’s first-responders include mental-health clinicians?

Law enforcement agencies in Kalamazoo County are working to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the mental health system. That includes training for first responders on how to deal with someone in a mental health crisis.

The long-term goal is to create a countywide system, which would allow mental health clinicians to respond to 911 calls in real time.

