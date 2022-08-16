City puts KDPS Chief on leave pending investigation of harassment allegations

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, after "city employees" filed allegations of harassment against him.

The early afternoon announcement came in a news release from Kalamazoo City Manager James Ritsema. The allegations against Coakley, according to the statement, were filed recently, but no further information regarding the nature of the complaints was given.

"The City of Kalamazoo takes allegations of harassment very seriously and will fully investigate any claims as required by law and the City’s personnel policies," the statement said. "To maintain the integrity of the investigation, and to protect the rights of all parties involved, no further information is available at this time."

The city hired an outside, independent investigator and Coakley has been relived of his duties pending the results of that investigation. In the meantime, KDPS Deputy Chief David Boysen will be the acting public safety chief "until further notice," the statement said.

City of Kalamazoo The full statement from the City of Kalamazoo, released Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Coakley has been in law enforcement for 29-years. He joined the department in 1998 after five years with the Detroit Police Department. A Western Michigan University graduate and Bronco tight end/running back, Coakley was was sworn in as chief in October 2020. He replaced Karianne Thomas, who was terminated in 2020, after she came under fire for her controversial handling of a violent Proud Boys demonstration in August of that same year.