Proposal 3 supporters plan to gather Sunday in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park

A rally in support of an abortion rights proposal will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m in downtown Kalamazoo.

The rally is intended to energize supporters for the upcoming vote on Proposal 3, which would establish a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom.

The event will include many speakers including Nicole Wells Stallworth, the Executive Director of the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, the organization's advocacy wing.

Rally coordinator Michelle Serlin said the event was not an official campaign event for the proposal, but rather a locally organized gathering.

"This is a lot of people who support it getting together to say how important it is to volunteer to make sure that we maintain the rights that we have had," Serlin said.

Serlin added that she wasn’t aware of plans for any counter-demonstrations. Kalamazoo Right to Life confirmed that it has no plans to protest the rally. Neither does a statewide organization against the proposal, Citizens to Support MI Women and Children.

Event co-organizer Shardea Chambers says it’s not just an event for people who can get pregnant. It’s for anyone who supports Proposal 3.

"If there's somebody in your circle that is able to produce children, who, you want to protect their rights, definitely come out," she said.


