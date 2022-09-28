How Kalamazoo can address the shortage of psychiatrists - and make a name for itself in the process

In 2006, Susan Brown lost a close friend to suicide. Another friend died the same way in 2011.

The two incidents left her reeling. Both men were highly accomplished, with plenty of resources at their disposal. If even people in that position could succumb to mental illness, what did that say about the status of mental-health care?

Note: Original story came from MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette

“It was such a shock to all of us to have a contemporary” die that way, said Brown, a longtime Kalamazoo resident and wife of Bob Brown, founder of the Treystar commercial real estate firm. “How did this happen?”

For the past decade, Brown -- who is now 80 -- has channeled her grief into action, rallying friends to raise money and researching how to improve access to mental-health services.

Her efforts led to the formation of the Kalamazoo Collaborative Care Program, which provides social workers and other mental-health expertise to help primary-care physicians treat patients with behavioral health issues.

Now Brown wants to take her efforts to the next level. The vision: Creating a Kalamazoo psychiatric clinic modeled after the University of Michigan Depression Center, a place that would combine high-quality care with cutting-edge research and education on mental health.

