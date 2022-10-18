Springfield requests input from community members on park updates

The parks department in Springfield wants the public to weigh in as it updates its five-year master plan.

The department sent surveys to residents with questions about the city’s parks and recreation system. City Manager Vester Davis says his department hopes to learn who visits the parks, how frequently and what changes people would like to see. The survey also touched on how COVID-19 affected park attendance.

“One of our goals is to refresh our existing infrastructure and parks system… parks that we do have, shine a new light on them, update and modernize them,” Davis said.

Likely projects include improving infrastructure, buying land for new parks, and developing new trails.

“Are there any opportunities to refresh and replace some of our older equipment and are there any pocket park opportunities, you know, placemaking opportunities on a smaller scale throughout the community,” Davis said.

The parks department will also host an open house on November 2 at the Springfield city hall, where people can give input directly.