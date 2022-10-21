Earth Day comes early to Bronson Park

Though Earth Day is still six months away, a group of faith, environmental and voting organizations has an event planned for Bronson Park this Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

At "Earth Day: Election Edition," volunteers aim to register voters and let them know where politicians stand on key climate-related proposals.

Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson and Kalamazoo City Commissioner Jeanne Hess are both slated to speak, and Kalamazoo Rapper Ed Genesis will perform.

Animal mask-crafting stations will provide entertainment for younger attendees.

Hourly marches around the park in support of climate action will also be held.

Mary Ann Renz with the Kalamazoo Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby says the though the event is focused on the election, anyone is welcome to attend.

"There'll be a lot of energy involved and I think it will be an event that's diverse," Renz said.

While efforts have been made to address climate change, Renz hopes the event will remind attendees that more needs to be done.

“We have more work to do. And so, keeping that at the top of our mind as we vote, and that candidates keep it at the top of their mind as they win elections and enter into office will be a very important thing for the future of humanity,” Renz said.

