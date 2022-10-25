KPL's Library of Things proves popular

As the Kalamazoo Public Library celebrates its 150th anniversary, we checked in on one of its newer projects: the Library of Things.

Since it launched a little over a year ago, the collection has been popular with both college students and Kalamazoo residents, said Head of Patron Services Michael Cockrell.

Patrons may rent anything from board games to cookie cutters for up to 3 weeks.

Cockrell said people have embraced the idea of renting unconventional items from the library.

“People don't think of libraries as loaning things like Wi-Fi hotspots, or an air fryer, or things that they can use in their household. So, it's been a surprise for many people, but kind of a delight for them as well,” Cockrell said.

Recently, the Library of Things added bicycle carts to the list of items.

Cockrell said KPL is open to suggestions from the Kalamazoo community on what things it should add next.