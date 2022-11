Looking for numbers on Election 2022. Here are the places with returns for races in Michigan:

The Michigan Secretary of State has unofficial returns for statewide races, Congress, ballot proposals, state Legislature and other state races.

Election returns by County

Kalamazoo County

Calhoun County

Allegan County

Barry County

Election Reporting has numbers for Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Kent Counties