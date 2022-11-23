County canvassing boards wrap up election work

(MPRN) After each election, bipartisan canvassing boards in each of Michigan’s 83 counties must tally up vote totals from each precinct and review polling records to find any possible errors. It’s their job to compare returns to voter records and look for discrepancies.

In 2020, these routine processes gained attention after officials faced pressure to not certify results based on unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said he saw more activity at meetings this time around. He said those conversations were productive.

“I’m always encouraged when I see people showing up for meetings like a board of county canvasser meeting because it’s an opportunity for them to get their questions answered and also to see and observe a process that they may not have had an opportunity or thought of before."

Washtenaw County Clerk Ed Golembiewski said there weren’t any challenges or other issues brought before that county's board during the canvass process.

“There are so many safeguards in place to ensure election integrity here in this state that it would be exceedingly difficult to actually effect some systemic fraud.”

Results from races that cross county lines will then go to a statewide board to add up the totals and give final certification.

Golembiewski said random audits of the election will follow.

“That audit process involves a very careful and thorough review of all of the work that was conducted prior to election day, on election day and then thereafter as well.”

Golembiewski said that includes looking at ballot containers, vote totals and hand counting ballots. The statewide board of canvassers will then add up totals from all 83 counties to give a final certification.

The Board of State Canvassers is set to meet Monday.

