Kalamazoo County and City have declared a state of emergency due to the ice storm

The city and county of Kalamazoo have declared a state of emergency in response to the ice storm that hit the area Wednesday and Thursday.

A news release on the county's website says that the city has exhausted available resources responding to downed trees and power outages caused by the winter storm.

The Red Cross has opened a 24-hour shelter at the Douglas Community Association on West Paterson Street in Kalamazoo. The shelter will provide food, water and cots. However, people are advised to bring their own bedding.

The City of Kalamazoo says daytime warming centers are also available at the River Church on Walbridge Street and the Salvation Army on Burdick Street. The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission is open for overnight stays.

Consumers Energy says the majority of its customers should have power back on Sunday, and most restoration work should be complete by the end of Monday.