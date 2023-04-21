Kalamazoo's Earth Day Festival will take place in three neighborhoods

In keeping with a theme of “Connecting Communities”, organizers have planned rolling events for three different parks around the city: first Upjohn Park in the Edison Neighborhood, then Woods Lake Park in Oakwood, and finally the Davis Street Park in the Vine.

“We're going to be giving away trees, demonstrating how to do tree plantings," said Stephen Dupuie, a member of the Kalamazoo Earth Day Committee.

"I think at several of the parks, water testing will be happening,” Dupuie added.

Bionca Stewart also serves on the committee. She said she hopes to bring the Edison, Oakwood, and Vine neighborhoods together.

”Just to really get that representation that everything is interconnected in one way, shape or form, especially when it comes to environmental work," she said.

The Earth Day Festival will also feature food vendors, live music and activities for children. Plans for Upjohn Park include making a mural using recycled paint.

