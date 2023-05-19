SHARE celebrates 20 years of preserving African American history and educating against racism

Since its founding in 2003, the Society for History and Racial Equity has told the stories of African Americans in Kalamazoo — people such as Enoch and Deborah Harris.

Hailing from Ohio, the Harrises became Kalamazoo's first Black settlers. Their neighbor in the Buckeye State was a man named John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed. Perhaps that’s why the couple brought apple seeds to Kalamazoo when they arrived around 1830, and planted its first apple orchard.

Chianté Lymon is SHARE's executive director.

“The information that we collect here at SHARE is not found in a textbook. You know it's not taught in schools. Especially local history about African Americans in a community.”

About 10 years ago the organization added a second mission to its work, racial equity. The group sponsors an annual Summit on Racism, for adults one year and teens the next year. Lymon said more than 6,000 people have attended a summit to date. She says a changing world has changed the group's focus.

“Over the last two years, the world has had a shift in our in our understanding of what diversity, inclusion, equity, belonging, anti-racism, anti-oppression looks like,” Lymon said.

“Before we were focusing on helping people to understand that this is an issue, and I think now the world understands how much of an issue this really is for community.

"So now we're working towards, 'what does eliminating racism look like in our community?'”

Lymon said she hopes that 20 years from now the group will continue to collect oral histories. Preparing for Saturday’s anniversary celebration has led her to reflect on SHARE's past, future, and even a Kalamazoo without the Society for History and Racial Equity.

“Without SHARE being in this community, we would lose the history of African Americans in this community," she said.

"We are one of the only organizations that actually collects oral histories from community members. We also are a clearinghouse for conversations, for people of all walks of life to have conversations about racism in an open concept type of experience for people."

“I think it's so important so that we don't feel that we're being judged, right? Because we don't know or because we lack information, or we're at different places in the continuum.

"So, I definitely think if SHARE wasn’t in the community, we would lose so much history, so much information, so many connections with community.”

Saturday’s celebration starts at 3 pm and runs till 6 pm at the Portage Zhang Senior Center. Space is limited; people interesting can call 269-381-9775 or email share471a@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

