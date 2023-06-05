What's next for gun-safety activists in Michigan?

Michigan’s new gun control legislation will go into effect early next year. But advocates say that communities need more tools to ensure the laws have a real impact.

Michigan’s new laws include expanded background checks and a safe storage requirement for any household with a minor.

Informing the public about the new laws is one focus of Monday’s Wear Orange event in Bronson Park. The event will feature community leaders and gun violence survivors.

Ryan Bates, Executive Director of End Gun Violence Michigan, said the community needs more funding and education to implement the laws effectively.

“Laws being on the books don't do a whole lot of good, if we're not doing the work in communities, with local government, schools, and with law enforcement to make sure that folks know how to use the tools,” said Bates.

Rick Omilian of Michigan Moms Demand Action helped organize the event. His stepdaughter Maggie was a victim of gun violence in 1999. He says Michigan’s new gun legislation shows progress.

”There's a momentum now, particularly in Michigan, that we can keep going and effect more change, more effective change that we can all agree on, at some level, in a bipartisan way,” said Omilian. “That's what we're hoping for.”

He also said advocacy groups are also pushing for new gun control legislation to protect victims of domestic violence.

