WMUK News

Addressing a shortage of mental health professionals

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Juan Grillo-Mosquera

This series of stories is part of the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative's Mental Wellness Project

The demand for mental health providers has always outpaced supply. This has only gotten worse over the past few years.

The Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative has published a series of stories on the problem and some possible solutions.

The people helping you avoid burnout are burnt out. That's not good for anyone. (Overview - NowKalamazoo.com)

The new chair of psychiatry at WMed on the pandemic's "mental health shadow" (WMUK) This was a joint interview with Encore. WMed Department of Psychiatry Chair Eric Achtyes was the subject of their Back Story for the August issue.

Peer Support work serves as an innovative and vital part of mental health recovery (Southwest Michigan's Second Wave) Español

Filling the mind-body gap: Fast-growing profession bridges mental, physical needs (Southwest Michigan's Second Wave) Español

Telehealth is a mixed bag for clients and clinicians alike but ultimately a useful tool (Watershed Voice)

'There are some things I just don't have to explain' (NowKalamazoo.com) Español

Why Michigan is repaying student loans for some mental health workers (MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette) Español

At the end of the day, this is all for the youth (Southwest Michigan's Second Wave)

This story is part of the Mental Wellness Project, a solutions-oriented journalism initiative covering mental health issues in Southwest Michigan, created by the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. For more information, visitswmichjournalism.com.

WMUK News
Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
