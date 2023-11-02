3 Southwest Michigan chambers of commerce share their tales of post-pandemic recovery

When the pandemic forced businesses to close their doors, they had to cut unnecessary expenses.

This meant a loss in membership for some rural chambers, such as the one in the small Branch County city of Bronson.

Michael Symonds / WMUK With the Bronson Rotary Club closing after over 80 years of operation, Darin Frederickson said he had a strong desire to help his hometown.

It lost about five of roughly 30 members.

Darin Frederickson is the president of the Chamber. He went door-to-door with the former president, meeting with current and potential members.

“After Covid happened, that's what they needed," Frederickson said. "They needed somebody to come back, talk to them again, and let them know that we care.”

Soon enough, the Bronson chamber sat at 65 members, more than double the number it had just before Covid and a record for the organization.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Former President Terry Kubasiak (Left) reached out to Darin Frederickson (Middle) to help rebuild the chamber, which they achieved, now future president Stephen Johnson (Right) hopes to keep this success going.

Another Southwest Michigan chamber had an even rougher time during the pandemic.

Nick DeVito is president of the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce. I met him at his business, Nick’s Barber Shop in downtown Vicksburg.

DeVito said the Vicksburg Chamber’s membership fell by three-quarters during Covid.

But as the South County News reported in September, the organization has regrouped, electing a mostly new board. And with this new board came a new event: the Ice Burg Festival, which DeVito said was a resounding success.

“As a community, we needed something to get our people out and enjoy the town that we had built,” He said.

The chamber has regained a few members, but it still has far fewer than before Covid.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Tory Hollister is one of the new board members added to help chamber recovery. She says they had a big task ahead of them, with there being no rulebook on how to rebuild a chamber after a pandemic.

But Secretary Tory Hollister remains optimistic.

She said the Chamber will continue to demonstrate its commitment to local businesses.

“We're trying to support everyone, let everyone know that we will support them,” Hollister said.

Chana Kniebes is the Community Development Coordinator with the North Berrien Community Development & Coloma-Watervliet Area Chamber of Commerce.

She said it didn't have any loss in leadership, but it did have to change things up during the pandemic.

"We got super-creative and started having a lot of outdoor things where we were self-distancing," Kniebes said.

She said the Chamber is still recovering from the 32% drop it experienced during the pandemic, with membership now standing at 130, below its 148 pre-pandemic level but better than its low point of around 100 members.

"It might not sound a lot to a larger chamber, but to us it does make a difference," She said.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.