A Rotary district provides "mental health first aid" training to members

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published November 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST
Sharalyn Davis stands in front of a tv screen displaying talking points for her presentation as she speaks into a mic. She holds a clipboard in her other hand and wears a brown coat with a rainbow colored scarf.
Keith Mumma
/
Mumma. Used with permission
Rotary International's focus on mental health is one part of a broader theme called "Create Hope in the World", which aims to "help the world heal from destructive conflicts" according the organization's President Gordon McInally.

Rotary District 6360, which serves southwest and part of central Michigan, is providing online courses in “mental health first aid” to members Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.

The purpose of the courses is to prepare participants to better identify and assist those going through a mental health crisis.

Like many forms of first aid, this help isn’t meant to replace qualified care, but rather give immediate assistance to those in need.

Jacquie Blackwell is the chair of District 6360's Mental Health Steering Committee.

She said she hopes the course will also help break the stigma around discussing mental health.    

“Everybody has something going on at some time. It's okay to talk about it. And it's okay, if this is happening to you,” Blackwell said. 

District Governor Sharalyn Davis said the training could be of most help to members of the service organization who live in small communities.

“We have maybe 10 clubs that are in a big enough metropolis that they probably have some mental health workers there. And then we have another 40 that maybe don't necessarily have access to that," Davis said.

Pines Behavioral Health in Coldwater will provide the training.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds