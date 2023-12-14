© 2023 WMUK
The Buchanan City Commission plans to ask one of its members to resign

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST
Dan Vigansky sits at a forum and discusses what he would do as a Commissioner for the City of Buchanan. He wears a salmon pink button up shirt, with a white shirt underneath.
Courtesy Photo
/
DPM Events
Three of the allegations centered around Vigansky's actions during the investigation of former City Manager Ben Eldridge, whom Vigansky staunchly supported.

The board found that Buchanan City Commissioner Dan Vigansky engaged in several kinds of misconduct.

On Monday, the Buchanan City Commission voted in a special meeting to draft a resolution of censure against member Dan Vigansky and call for his resignation.

That’s after his fellow commissioners found Vigansky committed misconduct including sharing confidential information relating to the investigation of then-city manager Ben Eldridge, who later resigned.

Other allegations included retaliating against city bookkeeper Courtney Baham during the investigation of the former city manager, with Baham speaking under oath at the meeting.

“We no longer feel as if we have a safe working environment," Baham said. "His behavior has furthermore deteriorated the way the public views the city and its staff who are working diligently to reverse the damage created by previous administration.”

Vigansky did not attend the special meeting but commented at the regular meeting that followed.

“The charges against me are bogus, just like the hearing was tonight,” Vigansky said.

The commission may explore options for removing Vigansky if he does not resign.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds