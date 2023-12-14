The Buchanan City Commission plans to ask one of its members to resign

On Monday, the Buchanan City Commission voted in a special meeting to draft a resolution of censure against member Dan Vigansky and call for his resignation.

That’s after his fellow commissioners found Vigansky committed misconduct including sharing confidential information relating to the investigation of then-city manager Ben Eldridge, who later resigned.

Other allegations included retaliating against city bookkeeper Courtney Baham during the investigation of the former city manager, with Baham speaking under oath at the meeting.

“We no longer feel as if we have a safe working environment," Baham said. "His behavior has furthermore deteriorated the way the public views the city and its staff who are working diligently to reverse the damage created by previous administration.”

Vigansky did not attend the special meeting but commented at the regular meeting that followed.

“The charges against me are bogus, just like the hearing was tonight,” Vigansky said.

The commission may explore options for removing Vigansky if he does not resign.

