Surprising no one, Buchanan City Commissioner Dan Vigansky says he won't resign

On Monday, the Buchanan City Commission asked member Dan Vigansky to resign after it approved a resolution of censure against him.

The Buchanan City Commission previously found that Commissioner Dan Vigansky committed misconduct in office.

Vigansky did not get a vote in the matter, but every other member of the board supported the resolution.

Vigansky was quick to inform the commission as to whether he’d be willing to resign.

“Well, I'm gonna give you my answer right now; No. And that's as polite as I can be. Hope you got the governor's phone number,” Vigansky said.

Vigansky denied committing misconduct.

The resolution allows Mayor Sean Denison to pursue any legal action necessary to oust him, including filing charges with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.