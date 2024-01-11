© 2024 WMUK
Surprising no one, Buchanan City Commissioner Dan Vigansky says he won't resign

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 11, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST
A white sign for Buchanan City Hall sits on the manila brick building of the same name. The sign has a light blue trim around it, with the text reading "Welcome to Buchanan, Life is better here" finish with the label of the building.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A sign on Buchanan City Hall.

The Buchanan City Commission asked Vigansky to leave the board, a few weeks after finding that he committed misconduct.

On Monday, the Buchanan City Commission asked member Dan Vigansky to resign after it approved a resolution of censure against him.

The Buchanan City Commission previously found that Commissioner Dan Vigansky committed misconduct in office.

Vigansky did not get a vote in the matter, but every other member of the board supported the resolution.

Vigansky was quick to inform the commission as to whether he’d be willing to resign.

“Well, I'm gonna give you my answer right now; No. And that's as polite as I can be. Hope you got the governor's phone number,” Vigansky said.

Vigansky denied committing misconduct.

The resolution allows Mayor Sean Denison to pursue any legal action necessary to oust him, including filing charges with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds