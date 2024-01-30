KPL holds a public forum on the Alma Powell Branch Library closure

Kalamazoo Public Library patrons came to the the Van Deusen Room at the KPL's downtown location Monday, to hear about and comment on plans for library service in Kalamazoo's Northside Neighborhood.

KPL recently announced it would close the Alma Powell branch at the Douglass Community Association February 3rd, and look for a new location. Library officials said they must close the branch at the DCA because new security measures there conflict with patrons’ legal right to privacy.

Alexander Plair attended the forum. He said the Alma Powell Library offers a safe space for children to learn.

“It's such a great asset to the community, and, conversely, a great loss to the community," Plair said.

Karika Parker of the Lewis Walker Institute at Western Michigan University headed up the public discussion at the meeting.

“Most importantly, this has created a space for community to come out to share their thoughts, share their issues, share their concerns, and we can work together collectively,” Parker said.

KPL said it is still in the process of finding a temporary location for the branch.

It said it will increase mobile library and other services in the meantime.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.