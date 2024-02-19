Self-portraits offer a release for a Zimbabwean artist studying in Kalamazoo

The fifth annual “Black Artists Exhibit” at Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s Arcus Gallery includes works by Rumbidzwaiishe Esther Chirara, who also goes by Rumbi Chirara. She has two works in the show.

The 19-year-old from Zimbabwe came to Kalamazoo in 2022 to study art education and business. She said she had culture shock when she first got here and she worked through it in acrylics and oils.

In a self-portrait called “Always be There,” Chirara’s face is framed by her sister’s, mother’s, and grandmother’s hands.

“It was me, kind of trying to represent how although I may be alone here, because I don’t have any family or people that I’m familiar with, although I may be, like, alone, I'm not really alone."

"Because there's people who've gone before me," she added. "So, like my mom, and my grandma. They always like cheer me up. So, like, whatever encouragement they gave me, I always keep it in my heart.”

Leona Larson / WMUK "Always be There" by Rumbi Chirara is one of two self-portraits on exhibit at the Arcus Gallery in downtown Kalamazoo.

The other self-portrait on exhibit is mostly vibrant pink and dripping in gold. The painting is called “Stone Heart.”

“I also went through a lot last year so that’s me just putting it in a painting and trying to like let go of it,” Chirara said.

“I put all my frustration into the painting, but at the end of the day, I made something beautiful for people to see, and it kind of makes me happier.”

Tom Hamann is KVCC's director of ambient learning environments and coordinator of campuses. He said the gallery, located at the Center for New Media, changes its exhibits monthly. Some showcase student work. Others, like the Black Artists Exhibit, highlight local artists in the community.

“We always come into these community shows not knowing what the response will be, what the turnout will be. And I'll be honest in saying the week prior to us opening our doors, I wasn't sure we were going to have a big enough show to put on an exhibit, but everything came in at the last minute and the work is phenomenal,” Hamann said.

The Arcus Gallery is open from noon until 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

“Some people will actually bring their lunch and sit down and look at the artwork for their lunchtime,” Hamann said.

The Black Artists Exhibit runs until the end of the month. As for Chirara, she returns to Zimbabwe in March. Now at the end of her stay, she said she’s adjusted to Kalamazoo culture. And she calls the people “really kind.”

“One thing I remember when I got here, is when someone opens a door, they'll hold the door for you for like a really long time. Even if you're like, three minutes away, they'll hold the door and wait for you to get in the door,” Chiara laughed.

“And I just found that like, so fascinating. And it wasn't even like once. Almost everyone does that. So, I feel like that says a lot about the place and the people.”