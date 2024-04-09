Anti-abortion advocates at WMU weren’t aware that Trump had announced an abortion policy

Throughout the primary, Donald Trump has been evasive when questioned about abortion. In a statement released Monday on Truth Social, he was much clearer than previous statements. Trump did not push for a national ban.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state,” Trump said in the video.

When the announcement came, a Wisconsin-based, anti-abortion group was setting up on Western Michigan University’s campus. Amid angry shouts of “my body my choice” from students gathering to watch the eclipse, it was clear members of the group weren’t paying attention to news alerts on their smart phone. Armed with giant signs and pamphlets, Trump’s announcement was clearly a surprise.

“Uff. Aww... I am not sure,” said Hannah Horien, who traveled from Wisconsin to Kalamazoo to demonstrate on three Michigan college campuses this week.

“You know I haven’t read it yet so I don’t know how I feel about that.”

But Joel Curry, from Norton Shores near Muskegon, knew how he felt. Holding a giant anti-abortion sign and pamphlets, Curry said he’s not pleased with the Trump announcement.

Leona Larson / WMUK A WMU student who was debating abortion rights with anti-abortion activist Joel Curry, from Norton Shores, loans him her eclipse glasses so he can safely look at the eclipse on April 8.

“I don’t think he’s a Christian. I think he needs... he needs to repent. He says he had nothing to repent for and until that changes I don’t think he’s a Christian.”

Curry added that he voted for Trump in 2016, but not in 2020.

In the video, Trump took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade. And said he was “proudly the person responsible” for the Supreme court’s decision.

When he was in the White house, Trump appointed three conservative justices to the high court. As a result, the Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative supermajority.

