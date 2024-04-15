Supporters say legislation on its way to Whitmer's desk is good news for those with eating disorders

A bill that passed last week will have Michigan joining 48 other states in requiring dietitians to be licensed.

The new law will likely expand health insurance coverage.

Richland dietitian Allison Bone specializes in eating disorders. She said insurance companies often refuse to cover treatment from unlicensed dietitians, forcing many people to skip this vital stop on the road to recovery.

“Oftentimes, we can't even do the psychological work. You know, the person can’t even do the work and therapy until their brain is nourished, until their body is nourished," she said.

Bone added failure to get treatment can have deadly consequences.

“Every 52 minutes, someone dies as a direct consequence of their eating disorder.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.