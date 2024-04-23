The Justice Department announces a $139 million settlement with survivors of Larry Nassar

(Arjun Thakkar, WKAR) The US Justice Department announced a multi-million-dollar settlement Tuesday with more than 130 survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar.

The Department of Justice is distributing some $139 million to individuals who were abused by Nassar between 2015 and 2016. Attorneys say victims who were assaulted reported to the FBI, but the agency failed to investigate.



Attorney Mick Grewal represented more than 40 claimants in the case. He says his clients hope the settlement teaches law enforcement to believe survivors...and prevents instances like this from happening again.



"If somebody does something wrong, you want to go to the police. You want to go to the sheriff, you want to go to the FBI. These women, some of them did that, and nobody did anything about it.”

Grewal says he hopes the payments in damages will be distributed to survivors within the next 90 days.