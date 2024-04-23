© 2024 WMUK
The Justice Department announces a $139 million settlement with survivors of Larry Nassar

WMUK
Published April 23, 2024 at 6:38 PM EDT
A crowd of people (mostly women) surrounds two men at a lectern in a grand room with red-curtained windows and tall stone columns
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, center left, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., attend a news conference with dozens of women and girls who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, a former doctor for Michigan State University athletics and USA Gymnastics, July 24, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Justice Department announced a $138.7 million settlement Tuesday, April 23, 2024, with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016, a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue to prey on victims before his arrest.

The payments stem from allegations that the FBI failed to properly investigate the former sports doctor’s assaults.

(Arjun Thakkar, WKAR) The US Justice Department announced a multi-million-dollar settlement Tuesday with more than 130 survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar.

The Department of Justice is distributing some $139 million to individuals who were abused by Nassar between 2015 and 2016. Attorneys say victims who were assaulted reported to the FBI, but the agency failed to investigate.
 
Attorney Mick Grewal represented more than 40 claimants in the case. He says his clients hope the settlement teaches law enforcement to believe survivors...and prevents instances like this from happening again.
 
"If somebody does something wrong, you want to go to the police. You want to go to the sheriff, you want to go to the FBI. These women, some of them did that, and nobody did anything about it.”

Grewal says he hopes the payments in damages will be distributed to survivors within the next 90 days.

 
WMUK News