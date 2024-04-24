Two West Michigan counties move to update their websites to protect elections

Earlier this month, two federal agencies released a guide advising counties to switch to the .gov domain.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI said that other domains can be easy to impersonate with fake websites or email addresses. Spoof websites and emails could be used to spread misinformation about elections.

Kalamazoo and Branch counties currently use the .com domain, but both said they’re set to make the switch.

Branch County said it hopes to start using its recently granted .gov domain this summer.

Kalamazoo County spokesperson Taylor Koopman said the county plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for an overhaul of its website. She said the county does not have a timeline for launching the new site.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.